Man shot in Surrey driveway, vehicle fire reported 30 minutes later

Surrey RCMP say it happened Friday just after at 8 a.m. near Bear Creek Park

Surrey RCMP say one man was shot in a Surrey driveway Friday morning (May 5) just after 8 a.m. (File photo: Anna Burns)

One man is in hospital after being shot in a Surrey driveway Friday morning (May 5) near Bear Creek Park.

Surrey RCMP say it happened at about 8:06 a.m. in the 8100-block of 144A Street. Police say officers found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

About 30 minutes later,Surrey RCMP were notified of a vehicle fire at 125A Street and Colebrook Road. Police say while the vehicle was similar in description to the suspect vehicle seen driving away from the area of the shooting, “further investigation is required to link the two incidents.”

Surrey RCMP say the shooting appears to be targeted but the motive is unknown.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage from the area is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey