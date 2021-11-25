Man shot in front of South Surrey home

Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting that took place in South Surrey near 29 Avenue and 160 Street. (Aaron Hinks photo) Surrey RCMP are on scene at the location of a shooting that took place around noon today (Nov. 25) in the 2900 block of 160 Street. Police say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspects fled in a white SUV, possibly with Washington plates. (Aaron Hinks photo) Surrey RCMP are on scene at the location of a shooting that took place around noon today (Nov. 25) in the 2900 block of 160 Street. Police say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspects fled in a white SUV, possibly with Washington plates. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Mounties are on the lookout for a white SUV, possibly with Washington plates, following a shooting in South Surrey today (Nov. 25).

According to police, a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in front of a residence on the 2900-block of 160 Street at approximately 12 p.m.

“The suspects fled the area in a white SUV, possibly with Washington licence plates. The investigation is in very early stages and the motive is not known,” police said in a release, issued at 1:21 p.m.

Based on initial information the shooting does not appear to have any connection to the lower mainland gang conflict, the release continued.

“Police are actively searching for the suspect vehicle and will be in the area conducting further investigation.”

Anyone with information or who has dash-camera video is asked to call RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Shortly after RCMP received reports of the shooting, three schools in the area went into a “hold and secure” under the advisement of the RCMP. The schools involved were Grandview Heights Secondary, Sunnyside Elementary and Pacific Heights Elementary.

“The Hold & Secure was lifted roughly one hour later. The neighborhood situation did not occur on school grounds and the Hold & Secure was initiated out of an abundance of caution. The area was secured by the RCMP and school activities continued as normal inside the building. At no time was there any danger to our students or staff,” school district spokesperson Ritinder Matthew said.