Body was found in an apartment near Main Street and East 35 Avenue

A man was killed after a shooting near Main Street in Vancouver’s fifth homicide of the year.

Police said they were called to the area near East 35 Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of gunfire at an apartment building. Inside, they found a man in his 30s who had died of a gunshot wound.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter