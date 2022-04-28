The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after an exchange of gunfire with Vancouver police officers left one civilian dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after an exchange of gunfire with Vancouver police officers left one civilian dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man shot dead in gunfire exchange with Vancouver police

Police were responding to an alleged assault in East Vancouver Wednesday (April 28) night

A man in his 40s is dead following an exchange of gunfire with Vancouver police officers Wednesday (April 28) night.

The department says officers were called to an apartment building near Commercial Drive and East 5th Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. for an alleged assault. It says when they arrived there was an interaction that led to the exchange of gunfire.

The man suspected of the assault subsequently died. One police officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: 2 violent robbers at large after ‘take-over’ style theft at Gucci store in Vancouver

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathVancouverVancouver Police

Previous story
‘Terror’ for disabled South Surrey senior after Walmart staff reclaim borrowed wheelchair, citing policy
Next story
UPDATE: Missing Surrey woman last seen in Langley located

Just Posted

Kimberly Coates (centre) accepts a cheque for $20K from poppy fund committee co-chairs Earle Fraser (left) and Pat Keeping. Surrey Memorial Hospital will use the money—raised by the Cloverdale Legion in the 2021 poppy campaign—to buy medical equipment. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Legion donates more than $40K to two hospitals, care foundation

File photo
Surrey Board of Trade weighs in on street crime as business issue

Mike Armstrong addresses White Rock council in 2012 about making the city more dog-friendly. This week, he and his wife were ordered by a BC Supreme Court judge to pay $52,500 in commission on properties that were listed for sale but never sold. (File photo)
White Rock couple ordered to pay $52,500 commission – despite failed sale of Mission-area properties

Award-winning young poet Keeratveer Bambrah flanked by Raj Chouhan, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, left, and Kate Ryan-Lloyd, Clerk of the Legislative Assembly, in Victoria on Wednesday, April 27. (Submitted photo)
‘My Voice is ALIVE!’: Surrey student’s poem among 3 B.C. winners in Democracy & Me contest