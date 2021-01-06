Man shot and killed at his South Surrey home

Police tape blocks the road in Morgan Heights near the scene of a homicide Wednesday morning. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Police are investigating after one man was shot and killed in the Morgan Heights neighbourhood of South Surrey early Wednesday morning.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team – which tweeted details of the incident just before 11 a.m. – the man was known to police. He was shot around 5 a.m. at his home near 161A Street and 30 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP deferred a request for comment on the incident to IHIT, though Cpl. Joanie Sidhu confirmed to Peace Arch News that officers are still on the scene and likely would be for some time. Shortly thereafter, Surrey RCMP tweeted that IHIT “will be investigating this homicide in partnership” with the Surrey RCMP.

At around 5:40 a.m., a burning vehicle was located near 229 Street and 78 Avenue. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

Police tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. that spokespersons from IHIT, Surrey RCMP and CFSEU-BC – the province’s anti-gang agency – will share more details at 2 p.m.

Currently, 30 Avenue is closed to traffic at 161 Street. At least four police vehicles can be seen towards the end of 30 Avenue, which is a cul-de-sac. Yellow police tape blocks the road at 161 and 161A Streets, and can also be seen spanning the road at the head of the cul-de-sac.

