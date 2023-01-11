Surrey RCMP are investigating after they say a man was shot just before 2:20 a.m. Wednesday morning (Jan. 11), near a convenience store in the 13100-block of 104 Avenue in Whalley. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Whalley

Man shot after fight escalates outside Surrey convenience store

Surrey RCMP say shooting happened in 13100-block of 104 Avenue

A 44-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being shot in Surrey early Wednesday morning.

Surrey RCMP say he was shot just before 2:20 a.m., outside the Circle K convenience store in the 13100-block of 104 Avenue in Whalley. Police say it appears the shooting was a result of a fight that escalated.

Next to the Circle K, a glass door at a neighbouring laundromat was shattered.

Officers are working to collect evidence and identify possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

This was the second shooting of 2023. On Jan. 4, shots were fired at a house in the 10600-block of 138 Street shortly after 5 a.m. Nobody was injured.

Surrey RCMP responded to 62 reports of shots fired in 2022.


Surrey

