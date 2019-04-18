Man ‘seriously’ injured in crash after driving wrong way on Highway 17: Surrey RCMP

Police say the sedan hit a transport truck, then another car

Surrey RCMP say a man was “seriously” injured in a crash after driving the wrong way on Highway 17.

On Tuesday afternoon (April 16), shortly after 3 p.m., Surrey RCMP officers noticed a Hyundai Accent driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 coming from 104th Avenue, according to a press release from police Thursday (April 18).

The sedan, according to police, hit a transport truck which was merging onto Highway 17 from the Highway 1 off-ramp.

“The vehicle then continued to drive into oncoming traffic as it entered the Highway 1 off-ramp and collided with a Toyota Camry before coming to a stop,” police said.

The drivers of the Toyota and the Hyundai were both taken to hospital, Surrey RCMP said.

The driver of the Hyundai had “serious, but non-life threatening injuries.” The transport truck driver was uninjured, according to Surrey RCMP.

Police said the Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken over the investigation, “which is still in its early stages, as investigators continue to look into all possible contributing factors.”

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone who was a witness to this crash, who has not yet spoken to police, or anyone with dash cam video, to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



