A 30-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following a late night assault in Vancouver’s Downtown Saturday night.

Police responded to an injured man near Alberni Street and Thurlow Street at about 9 p.m.

They found a man seriously injured from an assault that had taken place in a nearby building.

He was taken to hospital. Police do not believe this was a random attack and say that the public is not at risk.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police at 604-717-2500.

