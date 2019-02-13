Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

  • Feb. 13, 2019 11:45 a.m.
  • News

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting this morning near Nelson that left one person in hospital and another seriously injured.

RCMP said in a news release Wednesday that police responded to reports of men yelling and shots being fired in the 3900 block of Reo Road at 2 a.m. that morning.

Officers located a stopped vehicle matching the description of one that had left the scene.

“During the check of the vehicle there was an interaction with the driver that resulted in the officer discharging his firearm,” police said.

“The male driver sustained serious injuries. First aid was immediately provided by the officers and the individual was taken to hospital by Emergency Health Services. His condition is currently unknown. No other injuries occurred.”

The police then went to a home on Reo Road where they believed the earlier reported shots were fired.

The incident is being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), a provincial agency that investigates any police-involved incident that leaves a person injured or killed.

The news release states that because the matter is in the hands of the IIO, the RCMP will not be releasing any more information about the incident.

