Mitchell Mousseau has been sentenced for a robbery on Aug. 9, 2019 at the HSBC bank at the corner of South Fraser Way and Trethewey Street in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)

Mitchell Mousseau has been sentenced for a robbery on Aug. 9, 2019 at the HSBC bank at the corner of South Fraser Way and Trethewey Street in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)

Man sentenced to time served for robberies in Abbotsford and Surrey

Mitchell Mousseau was charged in 2019 and 2020; has several prior convictions

A man who robbed an Abbotsford bank in 2019 and had two robbery charges in Surrey in 2020 has been sentenced to time served and three years’ probation for all three offences.

Mitchell Christopher Mousseau, 49, previously pleaded guilty to robbing the HSBC branch at 32412 South Fraser Way on Aug. 9, 2019. He was sentenced Monday (March 15) in Abbotsford provincial court.

Police at the time of the robbery said a man had entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller. He threatened the worker, but did not use a weapon, police said.

He was given cash and then ran away. Shortly afterwards, officers stopped a man matching the suspect’s direction, and got his name. But they were unable to confirm that he was the suspect involved in the bank robbery.

RELATED: Man charged with robbery of Abbotsford bank has multiple convictions

However, police later viewed video surveillance footage from the bank, and confirmed that he was the same man.

Before he could be located and arrested, Mousseau turned himself in to police two days after the bank robbery.

He was initially released from custody on bail but has been in jail since July 2020 after being arrested and charged with the two counts of robbery from May 22, 2020 in Surrey. Details of those robberies are not available.

According to the provincial court database, Mousseau has multiple prior convictions for other robberies, drug possession, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, drug trafficking, breaching his probation, possession of stolen property, fleeing from a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, theft and fraud.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cops and Courtscrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rural Okanagan road to be renamed to remove Indigenous slur
Next story
Woman shot and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

Mitchell Mousseau has been sentenced for a robbery on Aug. 9, 2019 at the HSBC bank at the corner of South Fraser Way and Trethewey Street in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)
Man sentenced to time served for robberies in Abbotsford and Surrey

Mitchell Mousseau was charged in 2019 and 2020; has several prior convictions

Werner Klann with one of his Mason Bee homes, in Langley City’s Sendall Botanical Gardens (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Why Werner Klann is putting up Mason Bee homes in a Langley City park

One-man campaign to educate the public about ‘super pollinators’ comes to Sendall Gardens

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
Lack of COVID-19 follow-up care for senior parent concerning for Semiahmoo Peninsula man

Jeff Garrad worried isolated seniors may be left to fend for themselves if they contract virus

A vote is planned for Sunday (March 21) on the transfer of Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club property to the City of Surrey. (Fil photo)
Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club to vote on transferring land to City of Surrey

Financial challenges cited by stewards of 1284 184 St. property

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Woman shot and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Police believe her attacker fled

Wildlife experts say that pine siskin birds (pictured) still carry the risk of salmonella infection. (File photo)
Clean bird feeders regularly, or take them in, B.C. experts warn as salmonella persists

Winter salmonella concern among pine siskins still a threat

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a sizable increase in gift card scams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gift card scam losses nearly tripled in three years: Better Business Bureau

Consumers over 65 most likely to lose money according to study

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial on Canadian children as young as 6 months

The company intends to enroll about 6,750 children in Canada and the U.S.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is in the process of changing the name of Squaw Valley Road in the rural Lumby area. (Brittney Brewer photo)
Rural Okanagan road to be renamed to remove Indigenous slur

Transportation ministry is in the process of renaming rural road

Medicago has started recruiting participants for the Phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. (Medicago)
Canadian company starts Phase 3 of plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Feds have agreement to buy up to 76 million doses of the vaccine if it is approved

A man in his early 70s died Tuesday after slipping off a cliff at Lighthouse Park in West Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Man dies after falling from West Vancouver cliff while trying to snap a picture: police

A camera and tripod were spotted at the base of the cliff during a search for the missing man

Most Read