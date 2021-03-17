Man sentenced to time served for robberies in Abbotsford and Surrey

Mitchell Mousseau was charged in 2019 and 2020; has several prior convictions

Mitchell Mousseau has been sentenced for a robbery on Aug. 9, 2019 at the HSBC bank at the corner of South Fraser Way and Trethewey Street in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)

A man who robbed an Abbotsford bank in 2019 and had two robbery charges in Surrey in 2020 has been sentenced to time served and three years’ probation for all three offences.

Mitchell Christopher Mousseau, 49, previously pleaded guilty to robbing the HSBC branch at 32412 South Fraser Way on Aug. 9, 2019. He was sentenced Monday (March 15) in Abbotsford provincial court.

Police at the time of the robbery said a man had entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller. He threatened the worker, but did not use a weapon, police said.

He was given cash and then ran away. Shortly afterwards, officers stopped a man matching the suspect’s direction, and got his name. But they were unable to confirm that he was the suspect involved in the bank robbery.

RELATED: Man charged with robbery of Abbotsford bank has multiple convictions

However, police later viewed video surveillance footage from the bank, and confirmed that he was the same man.

Before he could be located and arrested, Mousseau turned himself in to police two days after the bank robbery.

He was initially released from custody on bail but has been in jail since July 2020 after being arrested and charged with the two counts of robbery from May 22, 2020 in Surrey. Details of those robberies are not available.

According to the provincial court database, Mousseau has multiple prior convictions for other robberies, drug possession, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, drug trafficking, breaching his probation, possession of stolen property, fleeing from a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, theft and fraud.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cops and Courtscrime