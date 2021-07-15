Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Surrey stabbing death

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 stabbing death of Tee Bor in Whalley in 2019.
Pee Lee Pi, 28, was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole in 12 years on July 9, 2021, according to a release from Sergeant David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. Pi was found guilty of second-degree murder on Feb. 18, 2021.
It was on Feb. 17, 2019 that 68-year-old Bor was stabbed in his Surrey home on 105th Avenue near 132nd Street, said Lee.
At the time, Surrey RCMP said officers were called to the home to investigate an assault where they found Bor unconscious with injuries “consistent with foul play.”
The man was taken to hospital where he later died, police said.
Following an “extensive” investigation, Pi was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in July of 2019.
– With files from Aaron Hinks
