Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Surrey stabbing death

Pee Lee Pi found guilty of second-degree murder in February, sentenced on July 9

In 2019, police were called to investigate an assault at a residence in the 13300-block of 105th Avenue on Feb. 17 to find Tee Bor, 68, seriously injured. He died in hospital. Pee Lee Pi was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 stabbing death of Tee Bor in Whalley in 2019.

Pee Lee Pi, 28, was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole in 12 years on July 9, 2021, according to a release from Sergeant David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. Pi was found guilty of second-degree murder on Feb. 18, 2021.

READ ALSO: Guilty verdict in Whalley-area stabbing death of Tee Bor in 2019, Feb. 22, 2021

It was on Feb. 17, 2019 that 68-year-old Bor was stabbed in his Surrey home on 105th Avenue near 132nd Street, said Lee.

READ ALSO: Homicide police investigate assault turned deadly in north Surrey , Feb. 18, 2019

At the time, Surrey RCMP said officers were called to the home to investigate an assault where they found Bor unconscious with injuries “consistent with foul play.”

The man was taken to hospital where he later died, police said.

Following an “extensive” investigation, Pi was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in July of 2019.

READ ALSO: Murder charge laid in Tee Bor case in Surrey, July 15, 2019

– With files from Aaron Hinks



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CourtIHIT