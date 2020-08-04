White Rock Sea Tours owner Andrew Newman. (File photo)

Man rescued from overturned sailboat near Crescent Beach

‘Luckily he had a lifejacket on, that’s the only thing that probably saved his life,’ rescuer says

The owner of a White Rock whale tour company rescued a man who was found clinging to his overturned sailboat in Boundary Bay Friday evening.

White Rock Sea Tours’ Andrew Newman told Peace Arch News Tuesday that he heard a mayday call from the coastguard at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The call asked any nearby vessels to assist a 14-foot sail boat that had overturned about one mile into Boundary Bay, near Crescent Beach.

Newman, who was just finishing up for the day when the call came in, said it took him about 10 minutes to reach the vessel. On arrival, Newman said the sailboat was upside down, its lone passenger in the water.

SEE ALSO: White Rock boaters rescue woman off East Beach

“We were trying to get him to swim to us. We maneuvered the boat as close as we could safely, but we didn’t want to get too close in the rough water,” Newman said, adding they were working in about three-foot swells.

“We eventually had to re-position the boat upwind of him because he started to swim to us and then started having difficultly ingesting water.”

Newman said his team did a “two-man lift” to get the sailor onto the boat where they treated him for hypothermia. They alerted the coast guard and headed to Crescent Beach.

“The Crescent Beach lifeguard had set up a triage point at the Crescent Beach swim tank, at the foot of Sullivan Street. So we were able to go straight there and beach the boat, and transport, or transfer, him to the lifeguard to add oxygen,” Newman said.

SEE ALSO: Boat grounded in Crescent Beach

Newman and his crew “didn’t waste any time” getting the soaking wet sailor back to shore.

“Luckily, he had a lifejacket on, that’s the only thing that probably saved his life. He was super, super cold. He was already having difficulty swimming, and he was definitely suffering the effects of hypothermia.”

rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll
Next story
Surrey firefighters battle truck, trailer fires in Brownsville

Just Posted

BC ACORN to release Surrey housing report on Thursday

Organizers say the report contains steps on how the City of Surrey can “ease” the city’s housing “crisis”

Surrey firefighters battle truck, trailer fires in Brownsville

One man was take to Surrey Memorial Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation

Man rescued from overturned sailboat near Crescent Beach

‘Luckily he had a lifejacket on, that’s the only thing that probably saved his life,’ rescuer says

‘We want to help’: As overdose deaths spike, beds lay empty at long-term Surrey rehab centre

John Volken Academy searching for ‘students’ to enlist in two-year residential treatment program

White Rock Library re-opens with COVID-19 safety protocols in place

Fraser Valley Regional Libraries open with a number of new health-and-safety rules

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll

Some are concerned about side effects, while others don’t think the virus is a big deal

UPDATE: Man injured in targeted shooting in Maple Ridge

Shots fired from one vehicle into a white Hyundai

What exactly is ‘old growth’ B.C. forest, and how much is protected?

Forests minister Doug Donaldson doesn’t support ‘moratorium’

Don’t leave your hand sanitizer in the sun and other tips to stay COVID safe this summer

Being mindful of staying outside and keeping hand sanitizer, sunscreen out of the sun recommended

Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Travellers will be required to pay for their own tests prior to arriving

Wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs fire ‘out of control’

Blaze grew from 1.5 hectares to 10 hectares overnight

Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud

Letter said the noise of kids playing in Parksville backyard is ‘unbearable’

Police lay out details of mental health response in Abbotsford over long weekend

APD officers assist mental health team for three hours yesterday, man sent to hospital with injury

Most Read