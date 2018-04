It happened near 135A Street and 108th Avenue Saturday night

A man was reportedly stabbed in Whalley Saturday night.

It happened near 135A Street and 108th Avenue just before 9 p.m.

A freelancer at the scene said the man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP closed the road and had police tape up around the crime scene after the incident.

The Now-Leader has contacted RCMP for more details.

More to come.