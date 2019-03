Surrey RCMP are investigating after reports that a man was shot at Hawthorne Park Sunday afternoon.

A Black Press Media freelancer, who was on scene shortly after the incident Sunday, said RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services and Surrey Fire Services were at Hawthorne Park at approximately 2:15 p.m. and were responding to reports of a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers reportedly canvassed the area and had the scene behind police tape Sunday afternoon.

More to come…

A man was reportedly shot in Hawthorne Park Sunday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

A man was reportedly shot in Hawthorne Park Sunday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

A man was reportedly shot in Hawthorne Park Sunday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

A man was reportedly shot in Hawthorne Park Sunday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)