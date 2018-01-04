Paramedics helped a man in Surrey after a reported hatchet attack near Central City mall. (Photo: Shane MacKichan).

VIDEO: Man injured in Surrey hatchet attack

A suspect has been arrested

Paramedics tended to a man with head and neck injuries after police responded to a report of someone swinging a hatchet near Surrey’s Central City Mall early Thursday afternoon.

The victim apparently stumbled into the mall’s food court, at about 12:45 p.m.

The Surrey RCMP arrested a suspect after he and a hatchet were found at the bus loop nearby, and say the victim, age 50, and suspect, age 34, are “known to each other.”

The victim’s injury is reportedly not life-threatening. Police are still trying to figure out what brought on the assault.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR
Next story
Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Just Posted

VIDEO: Man injured in Surrey hatchet attack

A suspect has been arrested

Man hurt in Surrey’s first shooting of 2018 in Cloverdale

Police say shots were fired at 174 Street and 64 Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ crew transforms Cloverdale United Church for film shoot

Crews set up a prop graveyard that can be seen from Highway 15

Surrey residents make it big in January Marie Lapuz Youth Leadership Award

Award given out by Sher Vancouver recognizes people making a difference in LGBT community

Missing Cloverdale girl found safe and sound, Surrey RCMP say

Search was on for Megan Shields after she was last seen Tuesday night in Cloverdale

VIDEO: Save Hawthorne Park members stage protest against tree cutting for road in Surrey Park

City says it’s taking down about 200 trees. Protesters claim it’s more like 2,000

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

Dropping the gloves with Alex Kannok Leipert

Get to know Vancouver Giants rookie defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

No charges against Vancouver cop whose police dog injured suspect during arrest

A man suffered serious injuries to his arm when the dog bit him in March 2016

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

UPDATED: Police identify man killed in Burnaby fight

Jwada Hedar-Kadhim died following an altercation in an apartment

Most Read