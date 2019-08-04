Person in ‘serious condition’ after being struck by train near White Rock

Incident happened at approximately 1 p.m.

A person was struck by a train near White Rock Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 1 p.m. near the Washington Avenue Grill (15782 Marine Dr.) near Semiahmoo First Nation land.

A representative from BC Emergency Health Services told Peace Arch News Sunday afternoon that they responded to the call at 12:57 p.m.

A person was transported to hospital in “serious condition,” PAN was told.

Rodney Gibson, who was in the area at the time, said he “heard the horn then a scream from the parking lot.”

“From witnesses on the beach, sounds like someone was chasing a dog before any whistle had warned,” Gibson tweeted.

White Rock resident Evan Monk was in Semiahmoo Park shortly after the incident. Currently, Semiahmoo Park is playing host to Semiahmoo Days and White Rock Sea Festival.

Monk said that after the incident, an announcement was made over the speakers at the event, explaining the commotion.

“They said there was a small incident on the track. The gentleman is fine and there’s nothing to worry about,” Monk told PAN.

Monk said he overheard police talking about a dog, which may have been involved in the incident.

“Reports from RCMP at scene are that the victim was trying to get his dogs off the track or away from the train when the collision occurred,” a witness wrote to PAN.

The train came to a complete stop for about two hours after the incident.

 

A man was reportedly hit by a train in White Rock Sunday afternoon. (Evan Monk photo)

A person was struck by a train near White Rock on Sunday. (Shane MacKichan photos)

A person was struck by a train near White Rock on Sunday. (Shane MacKichan photos)

A person was struck by a train near White Rock on Sunday. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Previous story
Life in public-shooting-era America: ‘You can’t just not go’

Just Posted

Person in ‘serious condition’ after being struck by train near White Rock

Incident happened at approximately 1 p.m.

PHOTOS: Waiters’ race takes over White Rock’s Memorial Park

Restaurant employees had to balance drinks while overcoming challenging activities

Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in South Surrey

Suminder Grewal, 43, was killed at a Starbucks drive-thru

READER PHOTOS: White Rock celebrates Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days

Activities and events to continue Sunday

Surrey Schools partners with SFU in new summer film course

Students had to create a one-minute movie

Life in public-shooting-era America: ‘You can’t just not go’

More than thirty people have died in less than a week in mass shootings across the U.S.

Coquitlam mayor ‘heartbroken,’ but says not to ‘vilify’ COS after death of bear family

Three bears euthanized after getting habituated

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

Metallica lead singer glad to be a life-saver for B.C. woman

Heavy metal song that scares away cougar drawing world-wide attention

RCMP find ‘damaged aluminum boat’ in Nelson River as search for B.C. fugitives continues

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have not been seen since July 22

Mount Polley mine disaster five years later; emotions, accountability unresolved

A 2014, collapse sent 24 million cubic metres of mine waste into Quesnel Lake, Hazeltine Creek

One child a year dies after being stuck in hot car on average, Canadian study says

Forgetfulness played a role in four of the six deaths recorded between 2013 and 2018

9 killed in Ohio in second U.S. mass shooting within 24 hours

Ohio shooting came hours after a man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead

Most Read