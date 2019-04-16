The McMillan Youth Park in Abbotsford was the scene of an assault and robbery on Monday night, police say. (Google Street View)

Man attacked, robbed at Abbotsford skateboard park: police

Three men arrested and face charges after incident on Monday night

Three men were arrested Monday night in Abbotsford after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a man at a local skateboard park.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said police received a call at around midnight from a cab driver who said he saw a group of men attack another man at the McMillan Youth Park. The park is located at the corner of McMillan and Old Yale roads.

Bird said officers arrived on the scene immediately and were told that the suspects were in a grey vehicle that was leaving the area.

Police pulled over the vehicle and found the victim’s backpack and skateboard inside. As well, one of the suspects had the victim’s cellphone in his back pocket, Bird said.

Three men – ages 52, 27 and 24 – were taken into custody and are now facing recommended robbery charges. They cannot be named until charges are formally laid.

Bird said the 28-year-old victim was taken to hospital with blunt-force wounds to his head and neck, but is expected to make a full recovery.

She said it does not appear that the victim knew the suspects or that the attack was provoked.

