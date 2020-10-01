Man pleads guilty to violent assault of elderly man in Abbotsford

Brandon Janveaux of Chilliwack has pleaded guilty in relation to the violent assault of an 85-year-old man in Abbotsford in November 2019.

A Chilliwack man has pleaded guilty to a violent attack that seriously injured an 85-year-old man in Abbotsford last fall.

Brandon Janveaux, 20, recently pleaded guilty in Abbotsford provincial court to a charge of assault causing bodily harm. A second charge of assault with a weapon is expected to be stayed at sentencing.

Janveaux is next slated to appear in court on Nov. 26 for the results of a psychological report, at which time sentencing could occur or be scheduled for a later date.

The assault occurred at about 10 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2019, when an elderly man was attacked while waiting at a bus stop in the area of 33555 South Fraser Way, west of Bourquin Crescent East.

Witnesses followed Janveaux as he ran into traffic on South Fraser Way and was struck by a vehicle.

Janveaux continued to run away, and witnesses saw him head into a townhouse complex and go over a fence and into a ravine north of Trinity Street in downtown Abbotsford.

Police arrived and found Janveaux hiding in some bushes.

The victim, who did not know Janveaux, sustained injuries that included broken teeth and cuts to his face.

A woman who witnessed the assault told Black Press that she saw the assailant repeatedly punch the victim in the face.

“The old man didn’t, or couldn’t, fight back, and he eventually went down,” she said at the time.

Janveaux was charged the following day.

He is also slated to go to court Nov. 26 in relation to a previous incident on June 17, 2019 in Chilliwack.

Janveaux was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of breaching his bail conditions on that date. He has pleaded guilty to only one of the breach charges, and the other three charges are expected to be stayed at sentencing.

In another unrelated incident, Janveaux was convicted in January 2020 of carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation and a five-year weapons ban.

That charge resulted from an incident on Sept. 30, 2018, when he was a passenger in his father’s Camaro, which was pulled over doing 88 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Young Road in Chilliwack.

Janveaux handed over a bag in which an officer found bear spray and a bag of marijuana. He also had knives, a black face mask and, most seriously, a .22-calibre rifle down his pants.

Two other charges of occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present and possessing a firearm without a licence were stayed at sentencing.

