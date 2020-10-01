Brandon Janveaux of Chilliwack has pleaded guilty in relation to the violent assault of an 85-year-old man in Abbotsford in November 2019.

Man pleads guilty to violent assault of elderly man in Abbotsford

Victim, 85, attacked while waiting at bus stop in November 2019

A Chilliwack man has pleaded guilty to a violent attack that seriously injured an 85-year-old man in Abbotsford last fall.

Brandon Janveaux, 20, recently pleaded guilty in Abbotsford provincial court to a charge of assault causing bodily harm. A second charge of assault with a weapon is expected to be stayed at sentencing.

Janveaux is next slated to appear in court on Nov. 26 for the results of a psychological report, at which time sentencing could occur or be scheduled for a later date.

The assault occurred at about 10 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2019, when an elderly man was attacked while waiting at a bus stop in the area of 33555 South Fraser Way, west of Bourquin Crescent East.

Witnesses followed Janveaux as he ran into traffic on South Fraser Way and was struck by a vehicle.

Janveaux continued to run away, and witnesses saw him head into a townhouse complex and go over a fence and into a ravine north of Trinity Street in downtown Abbotsford.

RELATED: Chilliwack man charged after violent assault of senior, 85, in Abbotsford

RELATED: Chilliwack woman witnesses vicious beating of 85-year-old man in Abbotsford

Police arrived and found Janveaux hiding in some bushes.

The victim, who did not know Janveaux, sustained injuries that included broken teeth and cuts to his face.

A woman who witnessed the assault told Black Press that she saw the assailant repeatedly punch the victim in the face.

“The old man didn’t, or couldn’t, fight back, and he eventually went down,” she said at the time.

Janveaux was charged the following day.

He is also slated to go to court Nov. 26 in relation to a previous incident on June 17, 2019 in Chilliwack.

Janveaux was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of breaching his bail conditions on that date. He has pleaded guilty to only one of the breach charges, and the other three charges are expected to be stayed at sentencing.

In another unrelated incident, Janveaux was convicted in January 2020 of carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation and a five-year weapons ban.

That charge resulted from an incident on Sept. 30, 2018, when he was a passenger in his father’s Camaro, which was pulled over doing 88 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Young Road in Chilliwack.

Janveaux handed over a bag in which an officer found bear spray and a bag of marijuana. He also had knives, a black face mask and, most seriously, a .22-calibre rifle down his pants.

Two other charges of occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present and possessing a firearm without a licence were stayed at sentencing.

RELATED: Teen accused in Abbotsford attack on 85-year-old convicted of firearms offence

– with files from Paul Henderson, The Chilliwack Progress


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

abbotsfordCops and Courtscrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Here’s what do as Canada Student Loan payments resume, starting today

Just Posted

Four – so far – in running for South Surrey, White Rock MLAs’ seats

Nominations close at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

Last chance to nominate for Community Leader Awards in Surrey

Annual awards event will be held online Nov. 23

Surrey FC’s arrival in BC Premier League brings high-performance soccer to Newton

The 12-member BCSPL also includes Surrey United, based at Cloverdale Athletic Park

Surrey’s ‘House of Horrors’ on hold, but Scream Train will roll in October

People react to Potter’s Facebook post with mixed emotions

White Rock RCMP looking for 33-year-old wanted on assault, breach warrants

Public help sought in locating Adam Plante

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Man pleads guilty to violent assault of elderly man in Abbotsford

Victim, 85, attacked while waiting at bus stop in November 2019

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lessons from a pandemic: How to design a nursing home that’s safe and love-filled

A look at how one care home is battling the pandemic with the social needs of the elderly in their care

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Winter tires, chains now mandatory along most B.C. highways

Drivers without the proper winter tires – which must also be in good condition – can be fined $109

Staff shortages plague Mission Institution following recovery from COVID-19 outbreak

Guards at 60% of workforce; inmates suffer daily with lockdown, mental health issues

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases

“There’s still so much we don’t know and we’re learning everyday about this particular virus.”

Most Read