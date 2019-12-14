Lubomir Kunik, 61, was stabbed to death and found by a man out walking his dog on the beach late on the evening of Feb. 1, 2017. (forevermissed.com photo)

Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 Stanley Park stabbing

Lubomir Kunik was found by a man out walking his dog on the beach late on Feb. 1, 2017

A Vancouver man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of another man who was found on the Stanley Park seawall in February 2017.

Dan McLaughlin with the BC Prosecution Service says Tyler Lagimodiere pleaded guilty in court on Thursday to a lesser charge.

He had been accused of first-degree murder of 61-year-old Lubomir Kunik, who was stabbed to death.

Kunik was found by a man out walking his dog on the beach late on the evening of Feb. 1, 2017.

Police said at the time that the attack appeared random.

ALSO READ: Stabbing death in Stanley Park was premeditated but random, say police

McLaughlin says Lagimodiere will be sentenced Feb. 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press

