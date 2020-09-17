Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Man pleads guilty to robbing four Kelowna gas stations in 24 hours

Kyle Watts-Watling pleaded guilty to robbing four Rutland gas stations in 2019

A Kelowna man has pleaded guilty to robbing four gas stations within a single day in Rutland in 2019.

Court records indicate Kyle Watts-Watling pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery on Monday, Sept. 14. He is also charged with three counts of disguising one’s face to commit an offence, to which he has not yet entered a plea.

On March 28, 2019, the Kelowna RCMP responded to four robberies that occurred at four different gas stations along Highway 33 and Highway 97 within 24 hours.

Evidence led officers to believe all four robberies were committed by the same suspect. Watts-Watling was arrested two days later on March 30, 2019.

“This investigation unfolded quickly and our investigators worked diligently to collect evidence that resulted in a swift apprehension of the suspect,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster at the time.

Watts-Watling is currently out of custody on $10,000 bail. A pre-sentence psychiatric report has been ordered and he’s scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 10.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged in relation to Rutland gas station armed robberies

READ MORE: Surrey man handed life sentence for West Kelowna murder of common-law partner

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shooting in Newton linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict, Surrey police say

Just Posted

Surrey’s ‘Sandwich Nazi’ is closing his deli doors after one final weekend

Customer launched petition to urge Salam Kahil to remain open

Cops find $50K bagged cash in sport car after traffic stop in Surrey

‘Seizures like this help reinforce the importance of continued pro-active traffic enforcement’: RCMP

South Surrey McDonald’s employee presumed positive for COVID-19

Employee last worked day shift on Sept. 16, company advises

$100k Keno jackpot for Surrey man who ‘still can’t believe it’

John Nguyen bought his ticket at a store on 152nd Street in Surrey

Surrey’s Princess Margaret the latest school with possible COVID-19 exposure

Fraser Health has created a new webpage listing COVID-19 cases in schools

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

Man pleads guilty to robbing four Kelowna gas stations in 24 hours

Kyle Watts-Watling pleaded guilty to robbing four Rutland gas stations in 2019

B.C.’s 1st mental health and addictions minister won’t be seeking re-election

MLA Judy Darcy is the fifth cabinet minister not intending to run in the next election

Maple Ridge man, PoCo woman facing child porn charges

Alleged offences took place in Maple Ridge in December 2019

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

Vancouver police launch investigation after 3 homicides in one night

Police believe there is no risk to the public

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Mission Institution

Not outbreak, infected staff had no direct contact with inmates, Correctional Service Canada says

Vancouver’s shuttered aquarium searching for financial solution amid pandemic

The aquarium needs about $1 million a month to cover its costs

Most Read