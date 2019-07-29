Man bear-sprayed, has car repeatedly rammed by SUV: Burnaby RCMP

Police are looking for two men in connection with the case

Police are looking for witnesses after a man says he was bear-sprayed after a collision with an SUV in Burnaby Sunday night.

The man told Burnaby RCMP he was stopped at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV.

He alleges one of two men got out the SUV and bear-sprayed him. The alleged victim then tried to escape but the SUV followed him around, reportedly ramming his SUV into the complainant’s car before driving away.

RCMP said the two men in the SUV are described as Caucasian men in the 20s and wearing dark clothing.

Their car is described as a newer model gold or beige Lincoln Navigator with a black bumper and damage to the front, driver’s side area.

Anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to call police at 604-646-9999 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

