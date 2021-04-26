Man on bicycle beats 65-year-old man with weapon in Surrey

Police say the victim was attacked while walking his dogs in Newton

A witness took this photo of the suspect after a 65-year-old man was assaulted with a weapon in Newton on April 16.

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect after a man on a bicycle attacked a 65-year-old man who was out walking his dogs in Newton.

Surrey RCMP say the “unprovoked assault” happened at about 5:45 p.m. on April 16 (2021) in the green belt near 133rd Street and 66th Avenue. Police say the victim was approached by an unknown man on a bicycle, who dismounted and began hitting him with a weapon. The victim was able to avoid the man’s strikes and sustained a minor injury to his hand. The suspect then took off on his bike.

A witness took a photo of the suspect heading towards 132nd Street. The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, about 5’10, wearing a red puffy jacket, red pants and baseball cap.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit solvecrime.ca.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

