Gerald Morrisseau. (GoFundMe)

Man seriously hurt after alleged ‘road rage’ on Bowen Island

Police say two men are awaiting assault charges

One man is in hospital and two others are awaiting assault charges after a road rage incident on Bowen Island.

RCMP said Tuesday the alleged incident occured Friday night when a red 1999 Jeep Wrangler “narrowly missed” several pedestrians walking in the middle of Bowen Island Trunk Road.

Police say words were exchanged and a fight broke out between the pedestrians and the driver.

The driver, a 53-year-old man identified in an online fundraiser as Gerald Morrisseau, was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The two men on foot, who were 35 and 32 years old, were arrested Monday and assault charges are pending.

A statement on the fundraiser page, started by Becky Dawson, says Morrisseau’s “teeth are cracked, his hair pulled out, and has stitches in his eye socket and ear, and many black bruises.”

More than $7,000 had been raised as of Wednesday morning, far above the initial $5,000 goal.

“Following this incident, there has been significant social media activity and speculation,” said Sgt. Jeff Shore. “We want to assure the community of Bowen Island that we working hard to advance the investigation and ask for continued patience as the investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-947-0516, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Abbotsford police officer rescues 4-year-old from 3rd-floor ledge
Next story
Body found after fire rips through East Vancouver home

Just Posted

After 36 years, Cloverdale’s Ye Olde Piggy Bank will close its doors

Costume rental shop has been a Cloverdale landmark for nearly four decades

‘Fish Eyes Trilogy’ in Surrey looks at colliding cultures, in two parts

Buffet dinner among ticket options for festival show at Surrey Arts Centre

Cyclist killed in South Delta

A cyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle near the Boundary Bay Airport around 1:30 p.m.

Surrey, White Rock teams in win column at U19 softball nationals

Tournament runs all week at Softball City in South Surrey

Pop-up detachment held in Crescent Beach

Surrey RCMP and partners offer crime prevention tips

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

Maple Ridge man facing charges in Vancouver after goose killed

Appears in provincial court in two weeks

5 to start your day

Langley remembers a girl, 7, lost too soon, a Mission convict escapes and more

Man seriously hurt after alleged ‘road rage’ on Bowen Island

Police say two men are awaiting assault charges

Convicted murderer missing from Mission Minimum prison

John Norman MacKenzie, 57, is considered to be a low risk to the public

Body found after fire rips through East Vancouver home

Investigation ongoing, but city says multiple deaths directly linked to lack of working smoke alarms

Abbotsford police officer rescues 4-year-old from 3rd-floor ledge

Crews called for child that had climbed out of a window and could fall at any moment Tuesday night

Men running out of air before being saved in dramatic elevator rescue

It was a close call for two men in a flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto Tuesday evening.

Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season yet

Some 14,000 firefighters from as far away as Florida and even New Zealand are struggling to curb the 18 fires.

Most Read