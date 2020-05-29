Man last seen walking out of Royal Columbian Hospital found dead

It is unclear how or why Gavin Deloes was able to leave the New Westminster hospital

A 41-year-old man who went missing earlier this week after leaving Royal Columbian Hospital in just flip flops, his underwear and a hospital gown has been found dead in Burnaby.

Gavin Deloes was reported missing after he walked out of the hospital in New Westminster on Sunday morning (May 24). He was injured in a car crash just days prior, on Friday.

On Wednesday, police announced that a member of the public had found slippers, socks, a hospital gown, iPod and mouthwash near the Salvation Army Cariboo Hill Temple in Burnaby.

The area was described by police as a “large green space that includes a trail network.”

It’s unclear how or why Deloes walked out of the hospital. Black Press Media has reached out to Fraser Health for comment.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.
Next story
COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Just Posted

Cloverdale businessman funds wells in Cambodia

Revive Washing in Clayton Heights donates three per cent of profits to charity

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 29: Feds to mull border-closure exceptions for families split between Canada and U.S.

South Surrey church to host drive-thru food-donation station

Items dropped off to Mount Olive Lutheran Church to benefit Surrey Urban Mission program

Cloverdale Chamber director says some commercial landlords don’t want to apply for federal rent relief program

Federal program would pay 50 per cent of a commercial tenant’s rent

Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension faces potential delays due to COVID-19

Pandemic ‘adversely’ impacting TransLink’s finances; ‘much work’ required to approve next investment plan

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

Reward for info on trapped raccoon rises to $6,000

Activists have donated to try to find whoever laid a trap in Delta

Man last seen walking out of Royal Columbian Hospital found dead

It is unclear how or why Gavin Deloes was able to leave the New Westminster hospital

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a Campbell River tour operator’s boat for quite some time

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

B.C. woman launches First Nations search, rescue and patrol program

Linda Peters envisions trained searchers ready to go at moment’s notice in each B.C. First Nation

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Man who bound, murdered Vancouver Island teen still a risk to public: parole board

Kimberly Proctor’s killer is still ‘mismanaging emotions,’ has had ‘temper tantrums’

Getting hitched at historic B.C. gold rush town still on table during COVID-19 pandemic

Micro-weddings, online visits, offered at Barkerville Historic Town and Park

Most Read