Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary. (Facebook photo)

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

A Crown attorney says evidence has been established beyond a reasonable doubt showing a man had the mental capacity to know that repeatedly stabbing a girl inside an Abbotsford high school could result in her death.

Rob Macgowan says Gabriel Klein stabbed Letisha Reimer 14 times when he walked into Abbotsford Secondary School on Nov. 1, 2016, after first stabbing her friend as the girls sat on chairs in the rotunda.

The trial had earlier heard that Klein’s defence would be that he is not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder, but Macgowan says that is no longer the case.

Klein has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of the 13-year-old girl and aggravated assault in the wounding of her friend whose name is protected by a publication ban.

Macgowan told B.C. Supreme Court in closing arguments that both the Crown and the defence have agreed the only verdicts are either guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter.

He says a partial of defence of intoxication “lacks an air of reality” and that alcohol Klein may have consumed before the attack was not enough for him to be unaware of the natural consequences of his actions.

READ MORE: In surprise move, defence calls no witnesses in trial of man charged in Abbotsford student’s death

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two Surrey elementary schools getting combined 250 new student spaces
Next story
VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut

Just Posted

Charges laid in 2017 Surrey drive-by shooting where bullet grazed innocent woman

Adb’l Loubissi-Morris, 22, charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offences

Salish Secondary toy drive brings in another 200 toys

Second annual event supports the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program

PHOTOS: Winners named in ‘Gingerbread Village’ competition at Surrey mall

More than $7,000 in prize money was won in annual event

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on 188 Street in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP say woman hit by a car at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 16

Cloverdale’s Winter Ice Palace to open Dec. 20

Annual event enters its 22nd year; draws skating enthusiasts from Surrey, Langley, and White Rock

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January

Jet has been grounded for months after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people

Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters

Girls’ mother to read victim impact statement on Tuesday

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Schools in B.C. community have now all addressed unfair dress codes

School District 71 responded to student asking for neutral codes at all local schools

Most Read