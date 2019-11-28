Man killed near Vancouver’s West End

Police say the man was likely injured in the Downtown Eastside before walking to the West End and collapsing

Vancouver police say they are investigating the killing of a man who was found this morning in the city’s West End suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police said in a news release Thursday afternoon that officers were called to the area of Robson and Denman Street just before 10 a.m. Police did not specify what kind of injuries the 43-year-old man died from but believe he was initially injured in the Downtown Eastside.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died. The investigation is ongoing.

This marks the city’s ninth homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police agency’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

