Man killed in Richmond had ‘no record of criminality,’ IHIT says

Stephen Chong, 58, was found dead in his business

A man found dead in Richmond Friday was a notary public with no ties to violence, homicide investigators said.

Richmond RCMP had been called to a business in the 8200-block of Granville Avenue at about 5:30 p.m Friday for reports of a death.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Saturday night that Stephen Chong, 58, was found dead inside his business. His death is considered suspicious and police believe it was not a random act.

“Mr. Stephen Chong was a notary public in the Richmond community with no record of criminality,” said Sgt. Frank Jang.

“Our investigators are working hard to determine motive.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-551- 4448, email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, of if they wish to reman anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

