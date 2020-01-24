Man killed in fall from 3 Civic Plaza balcony in Surrey

Surrey Mounties say a man is dead after a fall from a balcony from one of the higher floors of Whalley’s 3 Civic Plaza at about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said police “received information downstream from (Surrey firefighters) of a person who was on a balcony. We’re not sure if they have jumped, or if they fell, we’re not sure what the circumstances are but they fell from a great height.”

There was a heavy emergency services presence in the plaza at the skyscraper, at 13475 Central Ave. Sturko said she didn’t know from what floor the person fell. “It was a balcony, on one of the upper floors.”

@NEWS1130 @SurreyNowLeader Some kind of incident at the Civic Plaza in Surrey, 8+ police vehicles plus fire and EHS pic.twitter.com/0wY41fi9sa — Paigey (@paigeydub) January 24, 2020

“We’re working with the coroner, they’re going to be looking into what activity was taking place leading up to this death,” Sturko said

“There were a number of people who may have been witnesses to this incident. We have Victim Services heading down there, and police are in the area. It was likely quite upsetting for people to witness, so we do have our Victim Services and if there are people out there who are having a hard time with their experience, we would certainly ask them to reach out and speak to someone we can arrange from our Victim Services.”

Stacey Cheverie, director of corporate communications with Century Group, confirmed to the Now-Leader that an “isolated incident” resulting in a death, happened at 3 Civic Plaza residences Friday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and their family following this tragic incident.”

At this time we can confirm that an isolated incident resulting in a fatality occurred at 3 Civic Plaza residences. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and their family following this tragic incident. — Civic Hotel (@WeAreCivicHotel) January 25, 2020



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter