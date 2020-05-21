Surrey RCMP investigate after a man was killed in a hit and run at the intersection of 115th Avenue and 132nd Street early this morning (Thursday, May 21). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Whalley

Police suspect hit and run after man found dead in Surrey street

Surrey RMCP say he was found unconscious on road at intersection of 115th Avenue and 132nd Street

Police say one man dead is dead after a possible hit and run in Whalley early Thursday morning (May 21).

Surrey RCMP say at about 3:30 a.m., they were called about an unconscious man in the middle of road at the intersection of 115th Avenue and 132nd Street. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not released information about his identity or age.

In an email, Corporal Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader that while the “initial indications are that this is a hit and run fatal collision,” the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

If confirmed, this would be the fourth fatal pedestrian collison of 2020.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team, and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are investigating. In a tweet sent just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Surrey RCMP say the intersection of 115th Avenue and 132nd Street will be closed until further notice.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Surrey

RV catches fire in Surrey driveway
Trudeau promises $75M more for off-reserve Indigenous services in pandemic

