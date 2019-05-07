(Black Press Media file photo)

Man killed at Vancouver construction site in possible electrocution

Emergency services treated two people on scene, but only one was taken to hospital

A man in his 20s is dead after an incident at a Vancouver construction site.

Emergency Health Services responded to a call for a possible electrocution at a construction site on Oak Street just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Four ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene where two people were treated by paramedics. One person was transported to hospital in stable condition.

WorkSafeBC officials have been sent to the scene. No word yet on what exactly happened.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Inside Surrey firefighters’ new multi-use hub – a former fire hall in Port Kells

Just Posted

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

PHOTOS: Inside Surrey firefighters’ new multi-use hub – a former fire hall in Port Kells

Purchased by the union local, the renovated building features a Canadian flag made of old hose

Surrey RCMP seize drugs, weapons, expensive vehicles

This happened on May 2 and May 3, in North Surrey and North Delta

Car submerged in Nicomekl River ‘a medical issue’: RCMP

Driver taken to hospital, according to police spokesperson

Cameras will ticket speeding drivers at seven Surrey intersections – even if light is green

Government, police won’t disclose the speed threshold that will trigger new cameras

Ever see birds perform a mating dance? Western Grebes flap around at B.C. wharf

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Toddler air lifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove

B.C. man in critical condition after assault at Okanagan beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Body discovered in van at Abbotsford McDonald’s restaurant

Death does not appear to be suspicious, police say

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

Suspect in 2017 fatal crash near Hope charged in death of female passenger

Anthony Cortez sentenced in crime spree in Chilliwack court last August faces more serious charge

Most Read