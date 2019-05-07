Man killed at Vancouver construction site in possible electrocution

Emergency services treated two people on scene, but only one was taken to hospital

A man in his 20s is dead after an incident at a Vancouver construction site.

Emergency Health Services responded to a call for a possible electrocution at a construction site on Oak Street just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Four ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene where two people were treated by paramedics. One person was transported to hospital in stable condition.

WorkSafeBC officials have been sent to the scene. No word yet on what exactly happened.



