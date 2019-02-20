Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

A man injured in a police-involved shooting near Nelson has died from his injuries, according to B.C.’s police watchdog.

The B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office said in a news release Wednesday that the man died in the hospital Saturday. His family has been notified, but investigators did not identify the man.

In the early morning of Feb. 13, the RCMP said officers responded to reports of men yelling and shots being fired in the 3900-block of Reo Road in Bonnington, B.C.

Officers located a stopped vehicle matching the description of one that had left the scene.

READ MORE: Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

“During the check of the vehicle there was an interaction with the driver that resulted in the officer discharging his firearm,” police said at the time.

The incident is being investigated by the IIO, the provincial agency that investigates all police-involved incidents that leaves a person injured or killed.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspect charged after four Surrey banks were robbed in just four hours
Next story
B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

Just Posted

Cloverdale Business Improvement Association to hold AGM on Feb. 25

Election of directors will be held, financial statements reviewed

Cloverdale Rodeo’s annual general meeting next week

Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition Association AGM will take place Feb. 25

UPDATE: Missing Surrey snowshoer found dead on Mt. Seymour

North Shore Rescue resumed its search today after efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday due to snowstorm

Suspect charged after four Surrey banks were robbed in just four hours

Financial institutions in North Surrey targeted on Feb. 12

Surrey says WorkSafeBC should be in charge of asbestos abatement

City staff say WorkSafeBC has ‘greater knowledge, experience and expertise’ concerning asbestos

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C.

One man is still stuck after avalanche on south coast

‘It consumed my life’: Inside the world of gaming addiction

World Health Organization classifies gaming disorder as a mental health condition

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

The men were pushing two shopping carts with a woman inside

Tonight’s sporting event costs more than the Super Bowl, and Obama is going

Tickets are going for more than $4,000 to watch the Duke - North Carolina basketball game

CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

Report recommends measures to make a fairer situation for consumers

Trudeau takes personal hit amid SNC-Lavalin controversy: poll

Overall, 41 per cent of respondents believed the prime minister had done something wrong in the affair

Most Read