Police in the area of Hawthorne Park in Surrey on Monday evening. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Guildford

Man injured in late-night Surrey shooting

Police say the victim is a 25-year-old who was ‘suffering from an apparent gun-shot wound’

Surrey RCMP say a 25-year-old man is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a late-night shooting in Guildford Monday (Dec. 16.)

Around 10:45 p.m., according to a release from Surrey RCMP Tuesday (Dec. 17), police received reports of “possible shots heard coming from the area of Hawthorne Park.” The release states reports of shots fired came from the 10500-block of 144th Street.

“While en route to the park, police received a report of a man, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, who was located at a nearby bus stop,” the release states.

The man, according to police, was transported to hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”

The release states that the Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation unit has taken over the file, and will be continuing its investigation in the area Tuesday.

“Further work is being done to determine the exact location where this shooting occurred,” the release states. “The victim in this incident has not been forthcoming with information to police.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

Shots fired – 2019
