Man injured in early-morning Surrey shooting

Police say it was targeted and it ‘may be connected to drug trafficking’

Surrey RCMP says one man has been injured after a shooting in Newton Tuesday morning (Aug. 20).

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 5900-block of 131A Street around 2:52 a.m., according to a Surrey RCMP release Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP said that when officers arrived they found a man “suffering from an apparent gun-shot wound.”

Police said the man was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is investigating, and early indications are that this was a targeted incident “and may be connected to drug trafficking.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to solvecrime.ca.

There have been 26 shots fired incidents as of Aug. 20, 2019, but only locations of 20 incidents have been confirmed by police.

There were 59 shootings in Surrey during 2017, in 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.



