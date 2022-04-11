The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating the April 6 arrest of a man in Coquitlam. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating the April 6 arrest of a man in Coquitlam. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man injured during arrest in Coquitlam; police watchdog investigating

Man allegedly resisted arrest, according to Independent Investigations Office

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating the Coquitlam RCMP after a man its officers arrested was injured.

The RCMP officers were called to the 1900-block of Oxford Street in Port Coquitlam shortly after 8 a.m. on April 6 after someone reported a suspicious man in the area, according to information provided to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO). The man was reportedly looking into vehicles and approaching people at a business in the area.

Officers found the man walking into traffic on Lougheed Highway and arrested him. The police watchdog says it was told the man resisted arrest.

Once in custody, the man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital, where it was discovered he had been injured.

The police watchdog is investigating what role, if any, the RCMP officer’s actions had in the man’s injury. It is mandated to conduct investigations into police-related incidents of death or serious harm in order to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.

READ ALSO: Charges against Port Moody officer possible after police watchdog probes fall during arrest

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

lowermainlandmental healthRCMP

Previous story
Surrey council to vote on $3.2M arterial paving contract tonight

Just Posted

Surrey council chambers at city hall. (File photo)
Surrey council to vote on $3.2M arterial paving contract tonight

Surrey RCMP detachment in Newton. (File photo: Lauren Collins) Surrey RCMP headquarters. March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
UPDATE: Surrey teen missing for 3 months found safe

Park rangers man the Beach Road exit off of Highway 99 Friday, following the June 18, 2020 closure of Peace Arch Provincial Park. (Tracy Holmes file photo)
‘Significant concerns’ for SFN as reopening of Peace Arch Park inches closer

Surrey firefighters were at a house fire in the 12400-block of 97B Avenue Sunday night (April 10, 2022). (Shane MacKichan photo)
Firefighters douse pair of blazes in Surrey