Man in serious condition after stabbing on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’

Surrey RCMP say potential suspect was taken into custody

A man is loaded into an ambulance after being stabbed on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’ on Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

SURREY — A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after being stabbed on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’ Tuesday night.

Police say the stabbing happened at about 5:47 p.m. in the 10600 block of 135A Street in City Centre. Surrey RCMP say a potential suspect was pointed out to them and the suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter