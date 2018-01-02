A man is loaded into an ambulance after being stabbed on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’ on Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Man in serious condition after stabbing on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’

Surrey RCMP say potential suspect was taken into custody

SURREY — A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after being stabbed on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’ Tuesday night.

Police say the stabbing happened at about 5:47 p.m. in the 10600 block of 135A Street in City Centre. Surrey RCMP say a potential suspect was pointed out to them and the suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Police investigate a stabbing on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’ on Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Previous story
White Rock seeks source of smell

Just Posted

Man in serious condition after stabbing on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’

Surrey RCMP say potential suspect was taken into custody

White Rock seeks source of smell

Mystery odour pervades areas of city, peninsula

Surrey man gets 15 years for role in meth-smuggling conspiracy

Smuggling operation was between here and New Zealand, court heard

PHOTOS: Record-breaking attendance for Polar Bear Plunge

Hundreds brave the chilly water for annual White Rock event

Surrey Art Gallery needs docents for school group tours

‘There is always something new and exciting happening,’ says 17-year volunteer Ev Zaklan

Food, faith and friendship served up at interfaith luncheon

Annual event held Saturday in White Rock

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012 and freed in 2017

How to win at winter driving: tips for driving in poor weather conditions

With snow and ice blanketing the Valley, winter road safety is paramount

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Most Read