Vancouver police say a man is seriously injured after a targeted late-night shooting in the Downtown Eastside Wednesday.

Officers received several 911 calls about shots fired near Carrall Street and East Pender around 11 p.m.

When they arrived, police found a 46-year-old Vancouver man who had been shot.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been reported.

