It is unclear what led to the collision involving a black Acura and a parked Land Rover

The driver of a black Acura is in hospital after their car collided with a parked Land Rover in Vancouver on April 17, 2019. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A man is in hospital after a Wednesday night crash in Vancouver.

A black Acura collided with a parked Land Rover around 9 p.m. in the 5800 block of Main Street.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer, fire crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free one person from the wreckage.

Reports indicate the man suffered serious injuries. It is unclear what led to the collision.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.