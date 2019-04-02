Vancouver police officers look into BMW involved into car involved in fatal pedestrian crash on Monday, April 1. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

Man in his 60s fatally struck in Vancouver crosswalk

This is the fourth pedestrian death in Vancouver so far this year

A man in his 60s is dead after being struck by a car in East Vancouver.

Police said he was hit by a black BMW sedan just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday at East 49 Avenue and Frederick Street.

He was rushed to hospital, where he later died. The driver remained at the scene.

This marks the third pedestrian collision in the Lower Mainland since Sunday, when a 71-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run in South Vancouver. Earlier on Monday, an 81-year-old man was killed in a crosswalk along Dewdney Trunk Road near 237 Street in Maple Ridge. The driver is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information on either Vancouver incident is asked to call the VPD.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours
Next story
Man arrested after suspicious fire prompts evacuation at Langara College

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP investigating crash, shooting in Guildford

Police believe the two incidents are connected

Basketball ‘just a tool to reach out to kids’ for North Delta teacher

Delview’s Secondary’s Vladimir Nikić was recognized for his commitment to developing the school’s hoops program

White Rock’s Koch named WHL’s player of the month

Vancouver Giants forward had 14 points in eight regular-season games in March

First day of trial for former Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges

Valley West Giants grow larger with Major Bantam team new to Surrey-area hockey family

In new-look season for former Hawks franchise, Major Midget squad fell in first round of playoffs

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

5 to start your day

RCMP investigating crash, shooting in Surrey, third pedestrian crash in the Lower Mainland since Sunday and more

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Man in his 60s fatally struck in Vancouver crosswalk

This is the fourth pedestrian death in Vancouver so far this year

Man arrested after suspicious fire prompts evacuation at Langara College

Vancouver police say the man in his 20s was eventually arrested by transit police in Surrey

Wildfire breaks out northeast of Squamish

BC Wildfire says 3.5 hectare blaze isn’t at risk of damaging buildings

Women have ‘legitimate claims’ for justice, equality: Pope

The document calls for an urgent reform of Catholic schools and youth ministry programs

Mistakes on mobile, internet and TV bills is No. 1 issue on tally by ombudsman

Incorrect billing charges accounted for 16.5 per cent of all issues raised

Air Canada revises schedule for May as Boeing 737 Max remains grounded

The airline says it expects to cover 98 per cent of previously planned flying for the month

Most Read