Man in fatal Tesla crash was speeding, intoxicated: Coquitlam RCMP

Photos taken from the scene showed the Tesla, severely damaged, crashed into a traffic pole and engulfed in flames. (Coquitlam RCMP handout)

A man behind the wheel of a Tesla who was killed in a single-vehicle crash earlier this year was intoxicated and driving well above the speed limit, a Coquitlam police investigation has revealed.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on March 18 on Lougheed Highway near Alderson Avenue, police said in a news release Tuesday. Photos taken from the scene showed the Tesla, severely damaged, crashed into a traffic pole and engulfed in flames.

The driver had more than three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system at the time of the accident and had been travelling over 150 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometre-per-hour zone, according to investigators with the RCMP.

Police are not releasing the driver’s name, citing privacy concerns.

