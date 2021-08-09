(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Crime

Man in custody after bullets fly 4 separate times in Surrey and North Delta

Surrey RCMP say nobody was injured and motive remains unclear

A 28-year-old man is in custody after shots were fired four separate times within a few hours Saturday night in Surrey and North Delta.

Surrey RCMP say shots were fired three separate times in Surrey:

• 8:19 p.m. in the 6900 block of 127A Street

• 10:27 p.m. in the 12900 block of 73A Avenue

• 10:56 in the 6600 block of 132 Street

And in Delta, police also responded to a reported shots fired on at 11:33 p.m. in the 7900 block of 114A Street. Police say they believe is is connected to the three Surrey incidents.

“While the shots fired resulted in some damage to vehicles and a residence, thankfully nobody was injured,” says Surrey RCMP media relations officer, Corporal Vanessa Munn. “All four incidents are believed to be connected to one suspect who is now in custody.”

While police have not yet established a motive for the shootings, they are not believed to be linked to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Previous story
Despite Delta variant, Canada welcomes back fully vaxxed U.S. citizens, permanent residents
Next story
PHOTOS: Cars line up at Peace Arch as Canada reopens border, U.S. remains closed

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Man in custody after bullets fly 4 separate times in Surrey and North Delta

The Action BMX track in Newton will be busy with provincial championship races this week. (File photo)
‘A lot of fun to watch’: BMX provincials at Surrey track this week

Americans make their way to the Canadian border after the federal government said it would allow fully vaccinated Americans to cross the Canada-U.S. border. (Aaron Hinks photo)
PHOTOS: Cars line up at Peace Arch as Canada reopens border, U.S. remains closed

teaser
With no nationals, Whalley Little League team wins provincial title as ‘their World Series’