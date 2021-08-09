Man in custody after bullets fly 4 separate times in Surrey and North Delta

Surrey RCMP say nobody was injured and motive remains unclear

A 28-year-old man is in custody after shots were fired four separate times within a few hours Saturday night in Surrey and North Delta.

Surrey RCMP say shots were fired three separate times in Surrey:

• 8:19 p.m. in the 6900 block of 127A Street

• 10:27 p.m. in the 12900 block of 73A Avenue

• 10:56 in the 6600 block of 132 Street

And in Delta, police also responded to a reported shots fired on at 11:33 p.m. in the 7900 block of 114A Street. Police say they believe is is connected to the three Surrey incidents.

“While the shots fired resulted in some damage to vehicles and a residence, thankfully nobody was injured,” says Surrey RCMP media relations officer, Corporal Vanessa Munn. “All four incidents are believed to be connected to one suspect who is now in custody.”

While police have not yet established a motive for the shootings, they are not believed to be linked to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



