Man in ‘critical’ condition following fire at Surrey house: RCMP

A man in his 60s has “severe burns” following a fire at a home in the 13500-block of 113 Avenue on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A man in his 60s has “severe burns” following a fire at a home in the 13500-block of 113 Avenue on Friday (April 16).

Around 6:45 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a call from Surrey Fire Service to help with traffic control as they worked to put out the fire, according to a release from Sergeant Sam Sanghera.

Sanghera said a man in his 60s suffered “severe burns” and is “currently in critical condition” after being taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Sanghera added.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said flames were “shooting from the rear (of the house) and through the roof.”

He added paramedics transported five others with “varying minor injuries” to hospital.

More to come.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

firefighterssurrey rcmp