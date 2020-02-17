Man in critical condition after South Surrey collision

One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle collision Sunday evening. (Shane MacKichan photos)
One man is in critical condition after a three-vehicle collision in South Surrey Sunday evening.

According to a news release, Surrey RCMP responded to the collision at approximately 7 p.m. in the 2300-block of 140 Street.

“A Grey GMC Pickup was travelling Southbound on 140th Street when it collided with a white Dodge Caravan, and small privately owned bus,” the news release states.

“The male driver of the pick up truck was transported to hospital by air ambulance and is in critical condition.”

Occupants of the other vehicles – three in the bus and five in the van – received no or minor injuries.

“Impairment and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors in this collision. The investigation is being lead by the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team and is in the early stages,” the release states.

“No further information will be released at this time.”

RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding the collision, including dash cam footage, to contact them at 604-599-0502 and quote file 20-24784.

Man in critical condition after South Surrey collision

