Police were on the scene following a shooting Sunday night on Birch Street in Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Man in critical condition after shooting in Abbotsford

Suspect, 18, arrested and remains in police custody

A man in his 20s is in critical condition in hospital following a shooting tonight (Sunday) in Abbotsford.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the Abbotsford Police Department received a 911 hang-up call at around 6:15 p.m., alerting them to a possible shooting at a residence in the 2500 block of Birch Street in east Abbotsford.

BC Ambulance Service arrived at the residence and located a man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Bird said an 18-year-old male has been arrested and remains in police custody.

No further details are available at this time, including the circumstances of the shooting.

Bird said major crime detectives, the forensic identification section and patrol officers are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

B.C. man dies after falling from truck at Canada Day parade

