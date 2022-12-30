A man was hit by a train near this crossing at Fraser Highway, near Production Way, just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 30. The man has been rushed to hospital by ambulance. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Man hit by train in downtown Langley

Collision briefly caused closure of Fraser Highway near Production Way

A man was rushed to hospital from Langley after being hit by a train on Friday morning.

The incident took place just before 11 a.m. in Langley City, where the Canadian Pacific railway line crosses Fraser Highway near Production Way.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Police did not immediately have information on how seriously the man was injured.

Fraser Highway was temporarily closed to traffic after the collision, but the road was re-opened shortly. Trains are also continuing to move along the line.

