Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Man gets 22 months jail after using imitation gun during Surrey assault

Bryce Dallas Lee Campbell pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and using an imitation firearm during an assault in a Surrey apartment

A man who pleaded guilty to pulling out an imitation gun after a man had been beaten with a baton in a Surrey apartment has been sentenced to 22 months in jail, less credit for time served.

Justice Ardith Walkem sentenced Bryce Dallas Lee Campbell in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster after he pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and using an imitation firearm during the assault.

Campbell received a pretrial credit of 391.5 days for time served at at 1.5 days for each day.

“The sentence is for 22 months in jail or 660 days, less the pretrial credit I have outlined, to be broken down as follows,” the judge told him. “For Count 1, one day which reflects 200 days or 10 months before the credit is applied; and on Count 3, 268 days or 360 days or 12 months before credit is applied.”

Campell is also sentenced to 24 months of probation after he’s released from custody.

The court heard he went to the victim’s apartment in the 13300-block of 108 Avenue on June 20, 2020, with two other men named John and Kyle.

At some point the victim made a comment about Kyle’s girlfriend’s breasts and Kyle then attacked him with an extended baton, striking him on the head. The victim fell to the ground and Kyle continued the assault, the court heard.

Campbell joined in to help Kyle when the victim fought back and Campbell produced the imitation firearm, which the victim believed to be real. Walkem noted in her reasons for sentence that the victim suffered bruises to his body, significant blood loss, a broken finger, required eight staples in his hand and still experiences head pain three years after the assault.

The victim believed he was fighting for his life, the judge noted.

Campbell, 26, was 23 at the time of the offence.


