Man found in running vehicle dies in Surrey, now homicide cops are on the case

‘Criminality is believed to be a factor,’ Surrey RCMP spokesperson says

The corner of 127 Street and 88 Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: Google Maps)

Police are investigating the death of a man found passed out in a running vehicle in Surrey, in the 8800-block of 127 Street.

Tuesday morning (Sept. 20) at around 9:25 a.m., police and first responders arrived to find an injured person who was unresponsive. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man did not survive, Surrey RCMP say.

“Criminality is believed to be a factor, therefore, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP,” according to Cpl. Vanessa Munn, media relations officer with Surrey RCMP.

“Investigators are actively working to identify the deceased and the circumstances that lead to his death.”

The area will be cordoned off “for a significant amount of time,” police say. Traffic in the area is being rerouted as officers interview witnesses and canvass the area for more information and evidence.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT info line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.