IHIT is in South Surrey, after a man was found dead inside a home in the 2200-block of 152 Street Monday night. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Man found dead in South Surrey home, IHIT investigating

‘No ongoing threat to the public,’ police say

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to South Surrey Monday (Dec. 23) night, after a man was found dead in a home in the 2200-block of 152 Street.

According to a Surrey RCMP news release, police were alerted shortly before 9:30 p.m.

“Early indications are that the incident was contained to the inside of the residence and that there is no ongoing threat to the public,” the release states.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding the incident to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.solvecrime.ca

