Brown Bridge (Photo Victoria Gibb)

Man falls 20 feet off B.C. bridge onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous stunt

Police say alcohol contributed to a “bad decision”

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a pile of rocks, while trying to cross the Tulameen River by walking on the handrail of the Brown Bridge.

RCMP Corp. Chad Parsons said “a combination of bad decisions and alcohol” led to the dangerous stunt on the afternoon of Mar. 8.

“He’s lucky he didn’t fall into the river because it would have been difficult to get him out,” said Parsons.

A police officer spotted the man, walking along the narrow handrail over the partially frozen water.

READ MORE: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

The member drove slowly along the bridge and was able to get the man’s attention “just as the man fell off the rail.”

The 36-year-old suffered a broken ankle and was treated at Princeton General Hospital.

He was later transported to Penticton Hospital for further testing due to the distance of the fall.

Parsons said it is remarkable the man was not more seriously hurt.

“Lots of things could have happened.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada considering all options on Boeing plane involved in fatal Ethiopian crash
Next story
Surrey council awards contract for sidewalk work near several schools

Just Posted

Finalists for the 2019 Cloverdale business awards announced

Clovies awards night will be held April 25, 2019

‘More of a visualization’: Blind athletes take court at Surrey goalball tourney

Players wear opaque eyemasks so they ‘cannot see anything’

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s Gang Enforcement Team

Surrey RCMP’s gang squad reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, both on and off the streets

GOLF: Surrey’s Northview to kick off PGA of BC’s Tournament of Champions series for 2019

Surrey pro Palsenbarg and amateur Scarrow won the tourney last year at Kamloops course

Seniors ‘thirsting’ for medicinal-cannabis info, says presenter

White Rock’s Kent Street centre to host Terry Roycroft

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.2 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo is a UBC alumnus and president of an oil and gas company

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at Richmond port training centre

Shooting happened at BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre on Mitchell Island

Man falls 20 feet off B.C. bridge onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous stunt

Police say alcohol contributed to a “bad decision”

‘Happy little pothole’: B.C. town brings Bob Ross’s humour to post-winter pains

The District of Lake Country has a sense of humour

Most Read