Man facing seven charges after alleged threats at Surrey restaurant

Surrey RCMP say incident at Whalley business was ‘very traumatic’ for customers and employees

Police say a Surrey man has been charged after allegedly threatening employees at a restaurant in Whalley last weekend.

The incident happened on Aug. 12, just before 6 p.m., near 96th Avenue and King George Boulevard.

Surrey RCMP said Tuesday they responded to a report of a man “threatening to cause harm” at a local restaurant. A previous RCMP press release said there had reportedly been a “bomb threat.”

“Officers attended the scene and ensured all patrons were safely removed before subsequently entering the restaurant and arresting the suspect without incident,” an RCMP press release notes. “Upon a thorough search of the suspect and the restaurant, no weapons or explosives were located.”

Staff Sergeant Kirk Duncan, Acting Major Crime Senior Investigator, said it was a “very traumatic event for patrons and employees of the restaurant.”

“The calm and collected demeanour of the dispatcher combined with the quick response and actions of the responding officers enabled this incident to be resolved quickly and safely,” added Duncan.

Mohammed Shalmeen Gafoor, 43 years old, has been charged with one count of public mischief, three counts of uttering threats, and three counts of unlawful confinement.

There were no reported injuries and police believe this to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this occurrence is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

