A Surrey man has been charged with a number of child pornography-related offenses.

According to court documents, Edward Johannas Vandeyck, born in 1962, has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, and two counts of importing/distributing child pornography.

According to the documents, the alleged offense occurred in Surrey on Sept. 26, 2019.

The charges were sworn Feb. 28, 2020.

